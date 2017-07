BRIEF-U.S. appeals court overturns Libor convictions of Rabobank traders

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. APPEALS COURT OVERTURNS CONVICTIONS OF FORMER RABOBANK TRADERS ANTHONY ALLEN AND ANTHONY CONTI ARISING FROM LIBOR MANIPULATION PROBE -- COURT RULING DECISION IN FAVOR OF THE BRITISH TRADERS WAS ISSUED BY 2ND U.S. CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS IN NEW YORK APPEALS COURT ALSO DISMISSES THE INDICTMENT AGAINST ALLEN AND CONTI APPEALS COURT SAYS DEFENDANTS' RIGHT AGAINST SELF-INCRIMINATION UNDER 5TH AMENDMENT OF U.S. CONSTITUTION WAS VIOLATED APPEALS COURT CITES IMPROPER ADMISSION OF EVIDENCE FROM A COOPERATING WITNESS WHO DESCRIBED TESTIMONY THAT ALLEN AND CONTI HAD BEEN COMPELLED TO GIVE TO U.K. AUTHORITIES APPEALS COURT SAYS 5TH AMENDMENT BAN ON USE OF COMPELLED TESTIMONY IN U.S. CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS APPLIES EVEN WHEN A FOREIGN SOVEREIGN COMPELS THE TESTIMONY