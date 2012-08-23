(Adds details, quote)

UTRECHT, The Netherlands Aug 23 Dutch lender Rabobank on Thursday said first-half net profit fell 29 percent to 1.3 billion euros ($1.6 billion), citing a sharp increase in bad debt costs particularly in the Netherlands, and gave a gloomy outlook for this year and next.

Rabobank said the fragile state of the Dutch economy, which has been hit by a fall in consumer spending, has hurt business. The bank had to take provisions for loans, mostly for Dutch clients and its property operations.

Bad debt costs rose 77 percent to 1.1 billion euros in the first six months from a year ago.

Customers in the construction, property and horticulture sectors had been hit by the economic downturn, the bank said, warning that economic growth was grinding to a halt while exports, traditionally the main driver of the Dutch economy, was faltering.

"The market showed further decline, not least in the Netherlands, our home turf," Piet Moerland, chief executive, said in a statement.

"European banks specifically are faced with having to weather the economic downturn, while the outlook for recovery is fragile."

The cooperatively owned bank, which has a 28 percent share of the domestic mortgage sector, said urgent reform of the Dutch housing market was needed and warned that home prices would drop further, only bottoming out once confidence had been restored.

Dutch housing prices have fallen about 15 percent since the peak in 2008.

Economists have called for the government to cut back or scrap tax breaks on home loans, saying these distort the market.

($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Gilbert Kreijger)