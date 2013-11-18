AMSTERDAM Nov 18 Dutch lender Rabobank
, which was fined $1 billion for rigging benchmark
interest rates, said on Monday that another of its top
executives will leave in the aftermath of the scandal because
the cooperative bank's members no longer support him.
Rabobank's chief executive, Piet Moerland, resigned on Oct.
29 when U.S. and European regulators announced details of the
fine for manipulating the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor)
and its Euribor cousin, the benchmarks for more than $300
trillion of financial assets.
The Dutch bank said on Monday that Sipko Schat, who is
responsible for Rabobank International's wholesale clients
division, is stepping down from the executive board with
immediate effect and will leave the bank once the terms of his
departure have been agreed.
"It has recently become apparent that there is insufficient
support from the local member banks for him staying," Wout
Dekker, chairman of the supervisory board, said in a statement.