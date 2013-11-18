BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
AMSTERDAM Nov 18 Dutch lender Rabobank , which was fined $1 billion for rigging benchmark interest rates, said that another of its top executives will leave in the aftermath of the scandal because the cooperative bank's members no longer support him.
Sipko Schat, who is responsible for Rabobank International's wholesale clients division, is stepping down from the executive board with immediate effect and will leave the bank once the terms of his departure have been agreed, Rabobank said on Monday.
Schat, who had spent most of the past 30 years of his career at Rabobank, was not immediately reachable for comment.
Rabobank's chief executive, Piet Moerland, quit on Oct. 29 when U.S. and European regulators announced details of the fine for manipulating the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) and its Euribor cousin, the benchmarks for more than $300 trillion of financial assets.
A statement from Wout Dekker, chairman of Rabobank's supervisory board, acknowledged that regulators in the United States, Britain and the Netherlands found no evidence that the bank's executive management had been involved in influencing Libor and Euribor submissions or in attempts to do so.
The reason for Schat's departure, Dekker added, is that "it has recently become apparent that there is insufficient support from the local member banks for him staying".
Rabobank has said it is committed to "learning the lessons of the past" and has tightened systems and controls. The board had voluntarily forfeited remuneration worth a total of 2 million euros ($2.7 million).
However, the bank remains under considerable pressure from the Dutch finance minister, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who wants those responsible for the rate rigging to face prosecution.
Of the 30 staff involved in rigging rates, 10 had already left the bank, five were fired with a sixth case pending, and 14 have been disciplined, Schat told Reuters last month.
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)