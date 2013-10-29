UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON Oct 29 The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday it imposed a $475 million fine on Dutch cooperative bank Rabobank for the attempted manipulation of the Libor and other benchmark interest rates.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts