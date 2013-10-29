BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark CEO's FY16 total compensation was $15.7 mln
* CEO Thomas J. Falk's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $12.2 million in FY 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsrNst) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 29 Dutch cooperative bank Rabobank will pay a $325 million penalty to resolve criminal charges in the United States over its manipulation of benchmark interest rates, including Libor, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The bank entered into a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve the charges, the government said.
* CEO Thomas J. Falk's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $12.2 million in FY 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsrNst) Further company coverage:
* Great Western Bancorp Inc elects three members to its board of directors and conducts other business
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce files for debt shelf of up to $ 6 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsfjkG) Further company coverage: