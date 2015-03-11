AMSTERDAM, March 11 Dutch cooperative lender Rabobank said on Wednesday it would split the chief financial and chief risk officer role at the bank after Bert Bruggink, who holds this role currently, steps down.

"By splitting the CFRO function we are bringing the composition of the executive board in line with what is customary in other financial institutions," Wout Dekker, chairman of the supervisory board, said. He said Bruggink would stay on as an adviser after his successors had been appointed.

Bruggink said he felt this was the right time to announce that he was stepping down.

The bank agreed in 2013 to pay a $1 billion settlement to resolve U.S. and European probes into interest rate manipulation.

