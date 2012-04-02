* Friesland rescued because of capital problems

* Competition watchdog was worried about its future

* Rabobank takes over Friesland shares from foundation

* Rabobank to become Van Lanschot shareholder in deal

* Van Lanschot shares rise 7 pct

AMSTERDAM, April 2 Dutch cooperative lender Rabobank, the Netherlands' largest retail bank, has rescued a troubled smaller local rival, Friesland Bank , in a bid to avert a further crisis in the Netherlands financial market.

Writedowns on Friesland Bank's stakes in other financial services companies, including a 23 percent in Dutch private bank Van Lanschot had left its ability to raise capital alone in doubt.

Following the rescue, Rabobank will own 12 percent of Van Lanschot, a stake which could be put up for sale as a result. Van Lanschot shares rose 7 percent on the news on Monday.

In a deal completed at the weekend, Rabobank, the only major Dutch bank to survive the 2008 financial crisis without requiring state aid, will take over Friesland Bank.

Friesland Bank will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Rabobank Nederland, after it took over Friesland's shares from Foundation Friesland Bank, an organisation that supports the culture and economy of the province of Friesland - which has its own language and takes great pride in its culture.

The Foundation has received about 100 million euros worth of assets as part of the takeover agreement. These include a dividend from Friesland Bank, an 11 percent stake in Van Lanschot, an art collection and a rural estate called Oranjewoud, a Rabobank spokesman said.

The deal raises questions about the future ownership of Van Lanschot, one of the oldest Dutch banks with a strong presence in the Netherlands and Belgium. The private bank is tightly held by a small number of substantial shareholders, and has said in the past that it wants to increase the liquidity of its shares.

Rabobank's chief executive, Piet Moerland, said the bank would consider what to do with its stake in Van Lanschot.

Rabobank sold its majority stake in private Swiss bank Sarasin to Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra for 1.04 billion Swiss francs ($1.15 billion) late last year, but still owns private banking interests in the Netherlands.

Van Lanschot shares rose 7 percent to 20.75 euros, although only 19,000 shares had changed hands, compared with 39,500 per day on average over the past month.

Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd owns about 30 percent of Van Lanschot and has said its stake was "not strategic". The private bank's chief executive, Floris Deckers, recently said he planned to step down.

"The acquisition of Friesland Bank by Rabobank reduces the share overhang fears and there is now less pressure" to sell the Van Lanschot stake at the market, ING analyst Maarten Altena said in a note.

"In combination with the Van Lanschot CEO stepping down, this might increase Rabobank's potential interest in acquiring this stake from Delta Lloyd at some point," Altena said.

EMERGENCY DECISION

Rabobank had a balance sheet of 731.7 billion euros at the end of 2011.

Friesland Bank, which had a balance sheet total of 11.1 billion euros at the end of 2010, has been hit by the economic crisis, leaving its ability to raise capital alone in doubt, the two banks said in a joint statement.

Friesland Bank drew 750 million euros from the European Central Bank's three-year borrowing facility because it was cheap, Friesland Bank Chief Executive Kees Beuving told reporters on Monday.

Dutch competition watchdog NMa said on Monday it had approved the deal quickly to avoid an "undesirable" lengthy decision process.

"The continuity of Friesland Bank's operations are guaranteed and uncertainty with clients, the market and consumer are prevented with this expeditious decision by the NMa," the watchdog said.

Beuving said his bank's results were hurt last year by a "very large" writedown on Van Lanschot, high bad debt costs, and costs to have a high liquidity level.

There was too much uncertainty Van Lanschot could meet the higher capital and liquidity rules, known as Basel III, by 2019, Beuving said.

"We did not want to get into a situation where a rescue operation was needed. We were not sufficiently certain that our position would develop positively," he said.

Friesland Bank was established in 1913 by dairy farmers and during its first 50 years was a member of Rabobank's predecessors, the cooperative Raiffeisenbank. It split off from the cooperative in 1962 and became fully independent. ($1 = 0.7509 euros)($1 = 0.9039 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Jane Merriman and Helen Massy-Beresford)