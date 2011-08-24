AMSTERDAM Aug 24 The chief executive of Dutch lender Rabobank called for an increase in the European bailout fund to instil confidence in financial markets, a Dutch newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Markets have been badly rattled by the signs of discord among euro zone leaders over the use of collateral for the Greek bailout or measures such as issuing common issue euro bonds.

Rabobank CEO Piet Moerland told Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad that raising the bailout fund from 750 billion euros would reduce the chance of it being used as it would indicate that Spain and Italy could be rescued if necessary.

"For the financial markets, that could be a plain and clear political signal," Moerland was quoted saying. "Doing that could possibly restore calm to the markets."

Moerland added that national parliaments should quickly approve the latest Greek bailout package and that euro zone politicians should reach agreement and move fast to implement measures.

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the new permanent rescue mechanism for the euro zone, is due to come into effect from 2013 and will replace the temporary 750 billion euro emergency loan facility created by the EU and IMF last year.

Rabobank will report its first-half results later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by Mike Nesbit)