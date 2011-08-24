AMSTERDAM Aug 24 The chief executive of Dutch
lender Rabobank called for an increase in the European
bailout fund to instil confidence in financial markets, a Dutch
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Markets have been badly rattled by the signs of discord
among euro zone leaders over the use of collateral for the Greek
bailout or measures such as issuing common issue euro bonds.
Rabobank CEO Piet Moerland told Dutch daily Het Financieele
Dagblad that raising the bailout fund from 750 billion euros
would reduce the chance of it being used as it would indicate
that Spain and Italy could be rescued if necessary.
"For the financial markets, that could be a plain and clear
political signal," Moerland was quoted saying. "Doing that could
possibly restore calm to the markets."
Moerland added that national parliaments should quickly
approve the latest Greek bailout package and that euro zone
politicians should reach agreement and move fast to implement
measures.
The European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the new permanent
rescue mechanism for the euro zone, is due to come into effect
from 2013 and will replace the temporary 750 billion euro
emergency loan facility created by the EU and IMF last year.
Rabobank will report its first-half results later on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by Mike Nesbit)