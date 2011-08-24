(Adds detail)
* Money market caution down to euro zone debt crisis - CFO
* Rabobank's access to US$ market unchanged - CFO
* H1 net profit up 13 pct y/y to 1.85 bln euros
UTRECHT, Netherlands, Aug 24 Dutch lender
Rabobank is experiencing a shortening of maturities in
the U.S. dollar money market due to Europe's debt crisis and
uncertainty about banks from peripheral euro zone countries.
European banks with U.S. operations have faced a tougher
U.S. dollar money market due to financial market turmoil and
continued uncertainty about how peripheral euro zone countries
can tackle debt and deficit problems.
"In the United States you see that money market funds, also
in our direction, are shortening maturities," Rabobank Chief
Financial Officer Bert Bruggink told reporters.
"At the same time you see on the capital market that
maturities are being lengthened. This is mostly because
investors are looking for a certain return and you can only get
that by lengthening maturities," Bruggink said.
Cooperatively-owned Rabobank, one of the few banks with a
triple A credit rating, relied on money market funding for $10
billion to $15 billion and for a similar amount on capital
market funding in the U.S., he said.
Unlike its main Dutch rivals ABN AMRO and ING
Group , Rabobank did not need state aid during the 2008
credit crisis, and did not make a loss during that period.
Bruggink drew a parallel to the second half of 2008, when
U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers collapsed due to lack of
funds.
"This is the lesson of 2008. In these kind of circumstances,
with so many uncertainties, liquidity is what makes or breaks a
bank. Solvency is then irrelevant," Bruggink said.
Rabobank increased its deposits at the U.S. Federal Reserve
System to more than $15 billion from little over $10 billion at
the end of March, Bruggink said. Its total deposits at central
banks were 40 billion euros globally.
Rabobank's access to the U.S. money and capital markets was
not changed but Bruggink said other banks may have have found it
more difficult to attract money and Rabobank has been more wary
of lending money to other banks.
Rabobank was limiting the amounts lent to other banks and
demanding different and more collateral, he said.
"There is a lot of uncertainty towards those (euro zone
peripheral) countries and banks from those countries. As long as
this uncertainty remains you see a safe haven effect. That is
positive for Rabobank," Bruggink said.
An immediate way to calm financial markets in turmoil over
Europe's debt crisis was to at least double the euro zone's
bailout fund EFSF to 1,500 billion euros or, better yet, to
raise it to as much as 4,000 billion euros, Bruggink said.
Rabobank said in a statement net profit rose 13 percent to
1.85 billion euros in the first six months of 2011, adding it
was optimistic about its full year profit, assuming no further
worsening of current economic conditions.
Rabobank is the largest retail bank in the Netherlands based
on market share of products offered to consumers and to small-
and medium-sized companies.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb and Mike
Nesbit)