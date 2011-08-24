(Adds detail)

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Aug 24 Dutch lender Rabobank is experiencing a shortening of maturities in the U.S. dollar money market due to Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty about banks from peripheral euro zone countries.

European banks with U.S. operations have faced a tougher U.S. dollar money market due to financial market turmoil and continued uncertainty about how peripheral euro zone countries can tackle debt and deficit problems.

"In the United States you see that money market funds, also in our direction, are shortening maturities," Rabobank Chief Financial Officer Bert Bruggink told reporters.

"At the same time you see on the capital market that maturities are being lengthened. This is mostly because investors are looking for a certain return and you can only get that by lengthening maturities," Bruggink said.

Cooperatively-owned Rabobank, one of the few banks with a triple A credit rating, relied on money market funding for $10 billion to $15 billion and for a similar amount on capital market funding in the U.S., he said.

Unlike its main Dutch rivals ABN AMRO and ING Group , Rabobank did not need state aid during the 2008 credit crisis, and did not make a loss during that period.

Bruggink drew a parallel to the second half of 2008, when U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers collapsed due to lack of funds.

"This is the lesson of 2008. In these kind of circumstances, with so many uncertainties, liquidity is what makes or breaks a bank. Solvency is then irrelevant," Bruggink said.

Rabobank increased its deposits at the U.S. Federal Reserve System to more than $15 billion from little over $10 billion at the end of March, Bruggink said. Its total deposits at central banks were 40 billion euros globally.

Rabobank's access to the U.S. money and capital markets was not changed but Bruggink said other banks may have have found it more difficult to attract money and Rabobank has been more wary of lending money to other banks.

Rabobank was limiting the amounts lent to other banks and demanding different and more collateral, he said.

"There is a lot of uncertainty towards those (euro zone peripheral) countries and banks from those countries. As long as this uncertainty remains you see a safe haven effect. That is positive for Rabobank," Bruggink said.

An immediate way to calm financial markets in turmoil over Europe's debt crisis was to at least double the euro zone's bailout fund EFSF to 1,500 billion euros or, better yet, to raise it to as much as 4,000 billion euros, Bruggink said.

Rabobank said in a statement net profit rose 13 percent to 1.85 billion euros in the first six months of 2011, adding it was optimistic about its full year profit, assuming no further worsening of current economic conditions.

Rabobank is the largest retail bank in the Netherlands based on market share of products offered to consumers and to small- and medium-sized companies. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb and Mike Nesbit)