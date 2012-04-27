AMSTERDAM, April 27 Dutch lender Rabobank plans to sell its fund management arm Robeco for between 1.5 and 2.0 billion euros as part of a reorganisation of its businesses, a Dutch newspaper reported on Friday citing unnamed sources.

Rabobank has appointed Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as advisers on the sale, Het Financieele Dagblad reported.

Rabobank officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sara Webb)