AMSTERDAM, June 21 Rabobank, the Dutch cooperative bank, has struck a partnership with Kepler Cheuvreux , Europe's largest indepenent broker, and will shed its own equity research and brokerage team, the bank said on Tuesday.

Rabo will buy a 5 percent stake in Kepler for an undisclosed sum as part of the deal, Rabo said in a statement on its website.

Around 15 Rabobank analysts and 15 traders will lose their jobs as a result, newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported. The bank could not immediately be reached to confirm that early on Tuesday.

New European rules require fund managers to disclose separately what they pay for research and what they pay for trading commissions, making some reluctant to continue paying for research.

Rabobank, which is the Netherlands' largest mortgage and agricultural lender and competes with ABN Amro and ING, in December announced plans to shed 9,000 jobs, a fifth of its workforce, and sell as much as 150 billion euros ($167 billion)worth of assets on its balance sheet by 2020. ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)