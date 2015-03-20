(Updates with trial date, details on co-defendant's possible
April arraignment, status of investigation, UBS trader's case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 20 A former trader at Dutch
lender Rabobank pleaded not guilty on Friday to U.S.
charges that he engaged in a scheme to manipulate Libor, the
benchmark interest rate at the center of global investigations
into misconduct at various banks.
Anthony Allen, a British citizen and former global head of
liquidity and finance at Rabobank, entered his plea in federal
court in Manhattan, becoming the first defendant to waive
extradition to fight U.S. charges over Libor manipulation.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff set trial for Oct. 5. Another
ex-Rabobank employee, Anthony Conti, could join Allen for trial
after Conti's lawyer said he was preparing to also waive
extradition from England.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a key
short-term rate that banks charge each other for loans. The rate
underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of financial products
from mortgages to credit card loans worldwide.
U.S. and European authorities have been probing whether
banks attempted to manipulate the rate to benefit their own
trading positions.
The probe has resulted in over $6 billion in settlements
with banks and brokerages and several people being charged,
including 11 in the United States.
Allen's court appearance came after a U.S. judge on Friday
rejected a bid by former UBS AG trader Roger Darin to
dismiss similar charges that he conspired to manipulate the yen
Libor rate.
Unlike Allen, Darin, a Swiss citizen, has not appeared in
court. Switzerland does not extradict its citizens. His lawyer
declined to comment.
Allen, 43, was indicted in October for conspiracy and wire
fraud, becoming one of six former Rabobank employees to be
charged in the United States over Libor
manipulation.
Rabobank agreed in 2013 to pay $1 billion to resolve U.S.
and European Libor-related probes, including $325 million as
part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice
Department.
Prosecutors say Allen participated in a scheme to manipulate
the U.S. dollar and yen Libor rates to benefit Rabobank's
positions in derivatives linked to those benchmarks.
U.S. prosecutors last year secured guilty pleas from Paul
Robson, a former Rabobank Libor submitter, and Takayuki Yagami,
a former trader.
The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority on Tuesday banned
Robson from Britain's financial services
industry.
Three other ex-Rabobank employees face charges including
Conti, a Libor submitter. Tor Ekeland, his lawyer, at Friday's
hearing said Conti planned to waive extradition and appear in
court April 13.
The case is U.S. v. Robson, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00272.
