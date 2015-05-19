By Thomas Escritt
| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM May 19 Dutch cooperative lender
Rabobank and some of its staff will not face prosecution in the
Netherlands over the Libor benchmark interest-rate rigging
scandal, a court decided on Tuesday.
The bank was fined $1 billion by U.S. and Dutch regulators
in 2013 for its part in rigging the Libor benchmark rate, an
inter-bank lending rate against which around $450 trillion of
financial contracts are priced.
But an organisation representing a group of Rabobank
customers had complained Dutch prosecutors had erred in deciding
not to bring criminal charges against the lender and some of its
staff, and asked a court to overturn that decision, saying banks
appeared to be above the law.
The judges agreed that prosecutors should have prosecuted
the bank and staff for actions that had "seriously damaged
confidence" in the financial markets.
But they said there was no point in overturning the decision
not to prosecute, since there was little prosecutors could do
other than make the bank pay further fines. Some staff had also
already faced criminal charges in other countries, the judges
added, meaning they could not be charged in the Netherlands.
The details of Rabobank's role in the scandal caused
widespread outrage in the Netherlands, where it has always been
seen as a rock-solid, cautious lender. Following just a few
years after the two other large Dutch banks, ING and ABN AMRO
had to be bailed out by the state in the financial crisis, it
fuelled a debate over the regulation of bank behaviour.
In their decision on Tuesday, the judges said they would
not force prosecutors to revisit cases where they had already
decided not to bring charges against bank officials, though said
prosecutors remained free to bring charges against other
officials.
The $1 billion fine imposed by regulators pushed the bank to
its first loss in many years in 2013 and triggered the departure
of Chief Executive Piet Moerland and the official in charge of
its wholesale business.
Six former Rabobank traders have been charged in relation to
the scandal in the United States. In March, Lee Stewart, a
former London-based Rabobank trader, pleaded guilty to charges
of rate manipulation in a New York court.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Pravin Char)