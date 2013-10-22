Oct 22 Rabobank could face a near $1
billion fine next week from British and U.S. regulators looking
to settle allegations that the Dutch lender helped manipulate
the Libor and other benchmark interbank lending rates, the
Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the
matter.
This larger than anticipated penalty would be the second
biggest payout by a financial institution since a sprawling
global investigation into the rate-rigging scandal began in
2008. UBS late last year paid a record fine of $1.5
billion.
Rabobank was previously expected to face a fine of between
the 290 million pounds ($470.16 million) imposed on Barclays
and the $612 million deal struck by Royal Bank of
Scotland, according to a Bloomberg report from February
that cited a source with knowledge of the
investigation.
Cooperatively owned Rabobank made an unspecified provision
in its first-half results for settling with regulators over the
Libor rate scandal, when it reported a 14 percent drop in net
profit to 1.1 billion euros ($1.52 billion), reflecting higher
bad debts.
The settlement is also set to include an allegation in the
United States of criminal wrongdoing against a former Rabobank
trader, the FT reported on its website, citing a person familiar
with the situation. ()
Rabobank, the second-largest Dutch financial group by
assets, is set to face regulators including Britain's Financial
Conduct Authority, the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Rabobank, the FCA and the CFTC declined to comment, while
the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
More than a dozen banks and brokerages are being
investigated by regulators and anti-trust watchdogs worldwide
for manipulating benchmark rates such as Libor and Euribor,
which are used to price trillions of dollars of products from
derivatives to credit cards.
Rabobank, which is in the midst of sweeping job cuts, branch
closures and reductions in remuneration packages, was one of the
few Dutch financial services groups to avoid nationalisation or
a state bail-out in the 2008 financial crisis.