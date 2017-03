WASHINGTON, June 10 A former yen derivatives trader at Dutch bank Rabobank pleaded guilty on Tuesday for his role in manipulating the bank's submissions used to calculate the Yen Libor interest rate, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Takayuki Yagami was charged in federal court in New York with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, the agency said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Doina Chiacu)