AMSTERDAM Feb 27 Dutch group Rabobank
said it expects to reach a settlement over investigations into
the setting of benchmark interest rates, known as Libor and
Euribor, which would make it the fourth bank to be fined in a
global regulatory probe.
"Based on the facts currently known and the publicly
announced outcome of other panel banks' investigations, it is
likely that an assessment of the facts and circumstances will
lead to a settlement," Rabobank said in a statement on its Web
site dated Feb. 26.
"The amount of such a settlement cannot be estimated
reliably at this time," said Rabobank, which will report annual
results on Thursday.
Rabobank is expected to pay over $440 million to settle
allegations it manipulated benchmark interest rates, news agency
Bloomberg said on Tuesday.
More than a dozen banks and brokerages are being
investigated by regulators and antitrust watchdogs worldwide for
manipulating benchmark rates such as Libor and Euribor, which
are used to underpin about $550 trillion of financial products
from derivatives to mortgages and credit card loans.
America's Commodity Futures Trading Commission initiated an
industry-wide investigation in October 2008 and, along with the
U.S. Department of Justice and Britain's Financial Services
Authority, has fined three banks a total of $2.6 billion to date
for allowing traders to game rates in a global scam.
Five more financial groups, including interdealer broker
ICAP and Deutsche Bank, are expected to reach
joint U.S. and UK financial settlements over the coming months,
although these and other regulators are also expected to pursue
banks independently.
Rabobank said in August regulators from the Netherlands,
Britain, the United States, the European Union, Japan, Hong
Kong, Singapore and Switzerland had sent subpoenas and document
and information requests about its Libor and Euribor rates.
Libor (the London interbank offered rate) and its euro
cousin Euribor are designed to reflect how much banks have to
pay to borrow from each other. Any manipulation casts doubt on
every contract that has used these rates as a reference point -
and the first legal cases have already been brought.