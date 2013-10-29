BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark CEO's FY16 total compensation was $15.7 mln
* CEO Thomas J. Falk's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $12.2 million in FY 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsrNst) Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM Oct 29 U.S. and European regulators ordered Dutch lender Rabobank to pay $1.07 billion to settle allegations it aided a scheme to rig benchmark interest rates, imposing the fifth fine in a scandal that has helped shred faith in the financial industry.
Rabobank's chief executive, Piet Moerland, said in a statement on Tuesday that he would resign with immediate effect.
* CEO Thomas J. Falk's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $12.2 million in FY 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsrNst) Further company coverage:
* Great Western Bancorp Inc elects three members to its board of directors and conducts other business
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce files for debt shelf of up to $ 6 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsfjkG) Further company coverage: