By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 19 A former Rabobank
trader testified on Monday that despite misgivings he routinely
made interest rate submissions used to calculate the benchmark
known as Libor that he considered to be "crazy" and "obscene."
Testifying at the trial of former Rabobank colleagues
Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti in Manhattan federal court, Paul
Robson told jurors that he and others sought to help traders
betting on financial products linked to Libor.
"This was supposed to be an impartial market tool," Robson
said. "But we were biasing submissions or shading it to help the
traders."
Robson said he was "a bit uncomfortable about what we were
doing," but that partly to be seen as a "team member" he
submitted "silly," "crazy" and "obscene" numbers to be used to
calculate yen Libor.
Robson, 46, is the second of three former Rabobank traders
to take the stand at the trial after pleading guilty and
agreeing to cooperate with the U.S. Justice Department.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term
rate banks charge each other for loans that is calculated based
on submissions by a panel of banks. It underpins hundreds of
trillions of dollars in financial products globally.
The case is the first by the Justice Department to go to
trial following investigations by U.S. and European authorities
into whether banks submitted artificial rate estimates to
bolster profits on trading derivatives tied to Libor.
Those investigations resulted in charges against 22 people
in the United States and UK and around $9 billion in regulatory
settlements with financial institutions.
Allen, Rabobank's former global head of liquidity and
finance, and Conti, a senior trader, were indicted in October
2014, a year after the Netherlands-based bank reached a $1
billion deal resolving related U.S. and European probes.
Prosecutors have said that Allen, 44, and Conti, 46,
participated in a years-long scheme to manipulate the U.S.
dollar and yen Libor rates. Both British citizens have denied
the charges.
Robson, who worked on a London trading desk with Allen and
Conti, was Rabobank's chief primary submitter of yen Libor to
the British Bankers' Association, which oversaw Libor at that
time.
Robson said Allen, his supervisor, was aware that traders
were trying to influence his Libor submissions and told him to
"take care" of the traders in Asia with whom he worked.
"We were changing our rates to help the traders, and that
was wrong," Robson said.
The case is U.S. v. Allen, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00272.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Toni
Reinhold)