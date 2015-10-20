By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 20 An ex-Rabobank trader from
Britain testifying against two former colleagues accused of
manipulating Libor had, prior to agreeing to cooperate with U.S.
prosecutors, told an English lawmaker that he faced pleading
guilty to crimes he "did not commit."
The statement by Paul Robson was contained in a letter
introduced as a defense exhibit on Tuesday during the trial in
Manhattan federal court of his former Rabobank colleagues,
Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti, who prosecutors say manipulated
U.S. dollar and yen Libor rates.
Robson, 46, is the second of three former Rabobank traders
to take the stand at the trial after pleading guilty and
agreeing to cooperate with the U.S. Justice Department.
Lawyers for Allen, 44, and Conti, 46, have sought to
discredit the cooperating witnesses, saying they panicked and
cut deals in hopes of lenient sentences.
The May 2014 letter to Mark Francois, a member of Parliament
for Rayleigh and Wickford, England, came after U.S. prosecutors
charged Robson that January with engaging in a scheme to
manipulate yen Libor rates.
In the letter, Robson complained about being tried in the
United States and said he either faced a tougher sentence if he
fought extradition and or the possibility of pleading guilty to
"charges I simply did not commit."
Robson subsequently pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in
August 2014. Allen, Rabobank's former global head of liquidity
and finance, and Conti, a senior trader, were indicted two
months later.
The letter was introduced by a lawyer for Allen as an
exhibit during cross-examination of Robson during his second day
of testimony.
Asked by Michael Schachter, Allen's lawyer, if he lied about
Allen's role in the alleged scheme as part of the deal, Robson
denied doing so. But he acknowledged he cut a deal to avoid a
lengthy prison term.
"I was keen to avoid jail if possible," he said.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term
rate banks charge each other for loans that is calculated based
on submissions by a panel of banks. It underpins hundreds of
trillions of dollars in financial products globally.
The case is the first by the Justice Department to go to
trial following investigations by U.S. and European authorities
into whether banks submitted artificial rate estimates to
bolster profits on trading derivatives tied to Libor.
Those investigations resulted in charges against 22 people
in the United States and U.K. and around $9 billion in
regulatory settlements with financial institutions, including
Rabobank, which in 2013 agreed to pay $1 billion.
The case is U.S. v. Allen, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00272.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb)