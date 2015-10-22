Oct 22 A former trader in Rabobank's
Tokyo office testified on Thursday against two former
colleagues, citing a "culture" among the bank's traders of
manipulating Libor to benefit their own trading positions.
Takayuki Yagami said that culture included Anthony Allen,
44, and Anthony Conti, 46, the two former Rabobank traders on
trial for manipulating U.S. dollar and yen Libor rates.
Yagami, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire
fraud and bank fraud last year and is cooperating with
prosecutors.
He testified that beginning in 2006, he routinely asked
another trader, Paul Robson, to submit interest rates that would
affect Libor.
Yagami said he felt comfortable making the requests because,
since joining Rabobank in 2000, he had become aware of a group
of senior traders doing the same thing and "wanted to be part of
that group."
"I'd observed that Mr. Robson and other money market
traders...were exchanging their preferences for Libor
submissions," he said.
Robson, 46, has also pleaded guilty and already testified
against Allen and Conti earlier this week, saying he submitted
"crazy" numbers to help traders. Yagami on Thursday described
Robson as his mentor.
Yagami said that after Robson left the bank, he started
sending his requests to Conti instead.
Under cross-examination from Allen's lawyer, Michael
Schachter, Yagami admitted he never talked about fixing Libor
with Allen, and that Allen never told him it was acceptable.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term
rate banks charge each other for loans that is calculated based
on submissions by a panel of banks. It underpins hundreds of
trillions of dollars in financial products globally.
The case is the first by the Justice Department to go to
trial following investigations by U.S. and European authorities
into whether banks submitted artificial rate estimates to
bolster profits on trading derivatives tied to Libor.
Those investigations resulted in charges against 22 people
in the United States and U.K. and around $9 billion in
regulatory settlements with financial institutions, including
Rabobank, which in 2013 agreed to pay $1 billion.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson and Nate Raymond in New York;
Editing by Christian Plumb)