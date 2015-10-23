By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 23 Two former Rabobank
traders from Britain facing U.S. charges that they engaged in a
scheme to manipulate Libor interest rates plan to testify in
their own defense, their lawyers said on Friday.
Their disclosure came as prosecutors said they were prepared
to rest by Monday in presenting their case in Manhattan federal
court against the two traders on trial, Anthony Allen and
Anthony Conti.
The traders are the first to face trial in the United States
following a global investigation into whether various banks
submitted artificial rate estimates to bolster profits on
trading derivatives tied to Libor.
Allen, Rabobank's former global head of liquidity and
finance, and Conti, a senior trader, were indicted in October
2014, a year after the Netherlands-based bank reached a $1
billion deal resolving related U.S. and European probes.
Both have pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy
and wire fraud over alleged roles to help manipulate U.S. dollar
and yen Libor rates to benefit the Netherlands-based bank's
trading positions.
Michael Schachter, Allen's lawyer, told U.S. District Judge
Jed Rakoff that after prosecutors rest, the defense would call
expert witnesses and that they intended to call Allen.
Aaron Williamson, Conti's lawyer, confirmed in a brief
interview that his client also planned to testify.
Schachter said Allen, a British citizen, would testify to
how he voluntarily waived extradition in March to fight the
charges.
"We believe that shows consciousness of innocence,"
Schachter said.
He contrasted his client's decision with two other overseas
ex-Rabobank traders who, like Allen and Conti, were charged by
the U.S. Justice Department but have not appeared in U.S. court.
Judge Rakoff responded that one of them, Paul Thompson, had
been arrested. Earlier on Friday, Bloomberg reported that
Thomspson had been arrested in Australia.
Justice Department spokesman Peter Carr referred questions
to Australian authorities. Australian authorities had no
immediate comment, and Thompson's lawyer did not respond to
requests for comment.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term
rate banks charge each other for loans that is calculated based
on submissions by a panel of banks. It underpins hundreds of
trillions of dollars in financial products globally.
The case is the first by the Justice Department to go to
trial following investigations by U.S. and European authorities.
Those investigations resulted in charges against 22 people
in the United States and United Kingdom and around $9 billion in
regulatory settlements with financial institutions.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Additional reporting by
Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Toni Reinhold)