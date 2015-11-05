(Adds jury description, juror's comment, details on next
hearing)
By Nate Raymond and Brendan Pierson
NEW YORK, Nov 5 A federal jury found two former
traders at Rabobank guilty of fraud on Thursday in
the first U.S. trial arising from a global investigation into
manipulation of Libor, the leading benchmark for pricing
financial transactions around the world.
Anthony Allen, Rabobank's former global head of liquidity
and finance, and Anthony Conti, a former senior trader, were
convicted in district court in Manhattan on every count of
conspiracy and wire fraud they faced.
The verdict marked a victory for the U.S. Justice
Department, which brought charges against the British citizens a
year after the Netherlands-based bank in October 2013 reached a
$1 billion deal resolving related U.S. and European probes.
"Today's verdicts illustrate the department's successful
efforts to hold accountable bank executives responsible for this
global fraud scheme," Leslie Caldwell, head of the Justice
Department's criminal division, said in a statement.
Allen, 44, slumped over a table in court as the jury foreman
read the verdict, while Conti, 46, held his head up. Lawyers for
both men said they planned to appeal.
"This is just round one," Michael Schachter, Allen's lawyer,
said. "Tony Allen looks forward to pursuing all available
options. He is disappointed with the verdict."
GLOBAL INVESTIGATION
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term
rate financial institutions charge each other for loans that is
calculated based on submissions by a panel of banks. Hundreds of
trillions of dollars in short-term interest rates, swaps and
other financial products are pegged to Libor.
The case was the first by the Justice Department to go to
trial following global investigations into whether banks
submitted artificial rate estimates to bolster profits on
trading derivatives tied to Libor.
Those investigations resulted in charges against 22 people
in the United States and United Kingdom and around $9 billion in
regulatory settlements with financial institutions.
Their trial follows an earlier one in London involving yen
Libor manipulation that led to the conviction of Tom Hayes, a
former UBS AG and Citigroup Inc trader who was sentenced in
August to 14 years in prison.
Another trial is meanwhile ongoing in London for six former
brokers accused of manipulating yen Libor rates. They have
pleaded not guilty.
Among the 13 people charged by the Justice Department were
seven former Rabobank traders, including Allen and Conti, who
earlier this year waived their right to extradition to fight the
charges.
Prosecutors said Allen, 44, and Conti, 46, participated in a
five-year conspiracy at Rabobank to rig U.S. dollar and yen
Libor rates in order to gain an unfair advantage trading
derivatives linked to the rate.
Prosecutors relied on testimony by three former Rabobank
traders who pleaded guilty as part of cooperation deals, as well
as emails and instant messages they sent at the time.
Libor was supposed to be an "impartial market tool," Paul
Robson, one of the traders, testified.
"But we were biasing submissions or shading it to help the
traders," he said.
Lawyers for Allen and Conti countered that while others at
the bank may have been trying to rig Libor, their clients had
submitted honest rate estimates.
They argued prosecutors took documents out of context, and
that cooperating witnesses lied about their clients' role in the
scheme in hopes of getting lenient sentences.
Allen opted to testify in his own defense, telling jurors he
rarely was involved personally in submitting numbers used to
calculate Libor and that he in those few instances ignored
traders' requests to bias the rate.
'CAN'T BE TOO OBVIOUS'
The jury of six men and six women included an architect, a
nurse practitioner, and a T-Mobile sales representative, and
delivered its verdict on the second full-day of deliberations in
the fourth week of trial.
Howard Wasserfall, a retired letter carrier on the jury from
Manhattan, said jurors concluded the evidence showed they
attempted to discreetly manipulate Libor.
"If you have a scheme, the only way the scheme can work is
that it can't be too obvious," he told reporters outside of
court.
Post-verdict, Robson's testimony is expected to be the basis
of a hearing before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff over whether
the case should be dismissed on the grounds that the defendants'
rights against self-incrimination were violated.
The defendants' contend the case was tainted as Robson had
before agreeing to cooperate with U.S. investigators reviewed
Allen and Conti's compelled 2013 testimony to the U.K.'s
Financial Conduct Authority in a related probe.
As a result, any information Robson provided U.S.
authorities may have been influenced by reviewing Allen and
Conti's testimony, their lawyers contend. The Justice Department
rejects that contention.
Beyond Allen, Conti and the three cooperators, U.S.
prosecutors have also brought charges against two other Rabobank
traders including Paul Thompson, who is facing extradition after
being arrested earlier this month in Australia.
The case is U.S. v. Allen, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-272.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alden
Bentley)