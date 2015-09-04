Sept 4 ING Groep NV said ING Group Supervisory Board member Carin Gorter and ING Netherlands Chief Financial Officer Bas Brouwers have resigned to join Rabobank.

Gorter, who was appointed to the ING Supervisory Board in May 2013, will join Rabobank as chief risk officer while Brouwers will join as CFO.

ING, the Netherlands' largest financial group, said Gorter and Brouwers will observe a "cooling down" period before starting at their new employer. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)