BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 10 Herald Top has been appointed as Rabobank's global head of capital markets, the bank announced on Friday.
Top's new role encompasses the bank's syndicated loans, private placement, bond syndicate, corporate, structured and FI DCM, ECM and ratings advisory businesses.
Top will report into Jasper van Wel, who heads Rabobank's markets division.
Previously, Top was global head of corporate debt capital markets at Rabobank.
Top succeeds Marco Roddenhof who has taken a new role as Rabobank's head of portfolio management, responsible for the co-ordination and optimisation of balance sheet activities reporting into the chief financial officer. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.