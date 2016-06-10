LONDON, June 10 Herald Top has been appointed as Rabobank's global head of capital markets, the bank announced on Friday.

Top's new role encompasses the bank's syndicated loans, private placement, bond syndicate, corporate, structured and FI DCM, ECM and ratings advisory businesses.

Top will report into Jasper van Wel, who heads Rabobank's markets division.

Previously, Top was global head of corporate debt capital markets at Rabobank.

Top succeeds Marco Roddenhof who has taken a new role as Rabobank's head of portfolio management, responsible for the co-ordination and optimisation of balance sheet activities reporting into the chief financial officer. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)