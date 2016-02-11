(Adds further details on ruling, background on case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Feb 11 Two former Rabobank
traders on Thursday lost a bid to overturn their convictions
arising from an international investigation into the
manipulation of Libor, the leading global benchmark for pricing
financial transactions.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan declined to
dismiss the case against Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti, the
former traders from the United Kingdom, who argued that their
rights against self-incrimination were violated.
The decision came three months after a federal jury in
Manhattan found Allen, 44, and Conti, 46, guilty of conspiracy
and wire fraud in the first U.S. trial spilling out of a global
benchmark rigging investigation.
Prosecutors accused Allen, Rabobank's former global head of
liquidity and finance, and Conti, a former senior trader, of
engaging in a scheme to manipulate the U.S. dollar and yen Libor
rates to benefit the Dutch lender's trading positions.
The men argued the case should be dismissed, having become
tainted after Paul Robson, an ex-Rabobank trader turned
cooperating witness, reviewed 2013 testimony that Allen and
Conti were compelled to give to a UK regulator, the Financial
Conduct Authority, in a related probe.
Allen and Conti said Robson's review of their testimony may
have influenced any information he provided U.S. authorities or
at trial, causing their statements to be used against them in
violation of the U.S. Constitution.
But Rakoff said prosecutors had a "more than sufficient
independent basis" to bring charges and had demonstrated the
evidence Robson presented to jurors "had sources wholly
independent from the defendants' compelled testimony."
Tor Ekeland, Conti's lawyer, said he was disappointed and
would appeal. Allen's lawyer did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term
rate financial institutions charge each other for loans that is
calculated based on submissions by a panel of banks.
Hundreds of trillions of dollars in short-term interest
rates, swaps and other financial products are pegged to Libor.
Allen and Conti were indicted in October 2014, a year after
Rabobank reached a $1 billion deal to resolve related U.S. and
European probes.
Their trial followed a London trial involving yen Libor
manipulation that led to the conviction of Tom Hayes, a former
UBS AG and Citigroup Inc trader. His prison
sentence was cut in December to 11 years.
Six former brokers were acquitted last month of conspiring
with Hayes to manipulate interest rates in London's second Libor
trial.
The case is U.S. v. Allen, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-272.
