LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - The Australian branch of Rabobank Nederland became the first issuer to target short-term investors with a bond that qualifies as long-term funding this week, a move other banks are likely to try to replicate given the savings available.

Australia's first stable funding note (SFN) will help Rabobank meet Basel III requirements for longer-term funding with minimal impact to its funding costs.

The SFN comes with a five-year maturity and with a put option at par on any coupon payment date. Investors, however, will need to give 12 month's notice to redeem the bonds, allowing the paper to count towards Rabobank's Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR).

In addition to satisfying those regulations, the AUD325m (AUD339m) note also came at a lower cost versus a conventional five-year deal.

Syndication desks away from the deal were impressed. One manager stressed that Rabobank had achieved its goal of tapping demand for short-term debt from money market accounts with an instrument that satisfies the NSFR.

"The bank has secured five-year money with lower weighted average costs than through a straight five-year FRN, while if the notes are cashed in after a year they will only pay 62bp," he said.

The five-year notes, launched on April 30, pay 62bp over three-month BBSW for the first year with a step up to 150bp in year two and then to 200bp for the third year until maturity.

The average annual margin over the note's five-year term of 162.4bp is around 20bp below where Rabobank Australia could expect to pay for a traditional five-year floating rate note, according to sole lead manager HSBC.

WELL AHEAD OF DEADLINE

The NSFR requires a minimum amount of a bank's funding to be stable over a one-year time horizon in order to promote longer-term structural funding of banks' balance sheets, off-balance exposures and capital markets activities.

The NSFR comes into force at the end of 2018, "however, a number of global banks are already reporting these numbers to individual regulators, and it's likely that investors will focus on this metric before it becomes a regulatory requirement", HSBC noted.

"The SFNs have been designed to meet the new Dutch Central Bank and BIS liquidity guidelines with a single NSFR template for Dutch banks due to be finalised in 2013," explained Rabobank's head of long-term funding for Asia Pacific, Patrick Mitchell.

"While obviously not as stable as a five-year bullet, the SFN's margin step-ups act as a disincentive to cash in the notes before maturity and the 12-month notice period ensures that they remain longer-term liabilities," noted Mitchell.

"DISASTER INSURANCE"

From the buy-side standpoint, investors were prepared to forego the additional spread that a senior unsecured would have paid in return for a put option that allows them to sell the notes on coupon payment days at par as long as 12 months notice has been given.

This enables investors to better match their assets across their liability duration curve. In addition the option also provides some "disaster insurance" whereby they can sell the notes and re-invest them at higher market spreads if global events take a turn for the worse.

Such flexibility is particularly attractive to cash funds that are looking for shorter tenor securities than the typical three and five years on offer. Their participation in the deal enabled Rabobank to further diversify its investor base.

While investors will pay for that flexibility, the staggered coupons mean they may be unlikely to exercise the put. Furthermore, the SFNs are expected to qualify for exemption from Australian withholding tax but if the put option is exercised the new one year floating rate notes that are created will not be exempt.

On the other side of the coin: "Implementation of put options further reduces the average funding costs of the notes since the highest spread is paid over the last three years," Mitchell added.

Pricing and custodial issues (around the optionality) may keep a lid on immediate demand, although two cash funds and one private bank expressed interest in participating in future deals after Rabobank issued its trade. (Reporting by John Weavers, Editing by Steve Garton)