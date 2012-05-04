LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - The Australian branch of Rabobank
Nederland became the first issuer to target short-term investors
with a bond that qualifies as long-term funding this week, a
move other banks are likely to try to replicate given the
savings available.
Australia's first stable funding note (SFN) will help
Rabobank meet Basel III requirements for longer-term funding
with minimal impact to its funding costs.
The SFN comes with a five-year maturity and with a put
option at par on any coupon payment date. Investors, however,
will need to give 12 month's notice to redeem the bonds,
allowing the paper to count towards Rabobank's Net Stable
Funding Ratio (NSFR).
In addition to satisfying those regulations, the AUD325m
(AUD339m) note also came at a lower cost versus a conventional
five-year deal.
Syndication desks away from the deal were impressed. One
manager stressed that Rabobank had achieved its goal of tapping
demand for short-term debt from money market accounts with an
instrument that satisfies the NSFR.
"The bank has secured five-year money with lower weighted
average costs than through a straight five-year FRN, while if
the notes are cashed in after a year they will only pay 62bp,"
he said.
The five-year notes, launched on April 30, pay 62bp over
three-month BBSW for the first year with a step up to 150bp in
year two and then to 200bp for the third year until maturity.
The average annual margin over the note's five-year term of
162.4bp is around 20bp below where Rabobank Australia could
expect to pay for a traditional five-year floating rate note,
according to sole lead manager HSBC.
WELL AHEAD OF DEADLINE
The NSFR requires a minimum amount of a bank's funding to be
stable over a one-year time horizon in order to promote
longer-term structural funding of banks' balance sheets,
off-balance exposures and capital markets activities.
The NSFR comes into force at the end of 2018, "however, a
number of global banks are already reporting these numbers to
individual regulators, and it's likely that investors will focus
on this metric before it becomes a regulatory requirement", HSBC
noted.
"The SFNs have been designed to meet the new Dutch Central
Bank and BIS liquidity guidelines with a single NSFR template
for Dutch banks due to be finalised in 2013," explained
Rabobank's head of long-term funding for Asia Pacific, Patrick
Mitchell.
"While obviously not as stable as a five-year bullet, the
SFN's margin step-ups act as a disincentive to cash in the notes
before maturity and the 12-month notice period ensures that they
remain longer-term liabilities," noted Mitchell.
"DISASTER INSURANCE"
From the buy-side standpoint, investors were prepared to
forego the additional spread that a senior unsecured would have
paid in return for a put option that allows them to sell the
notes on coupon payment days at par as long as 12 months notice
has been given.
This enables investors to better match their assets across
their liability duration curve. In addition the option also
provides some "disaster insurance" whereby they can sell the
notes and re-invest them at higher market spreads if global
events take a turn for the worse.
Such flexibility is particularly attractive to cash funds
that are looking for shorter tenor securities than the typical
three and five years on offer. Their participation in the deal
enabled Rabobank to further diversify its investor base.
While investors will pay for that flexibility, the staggered
coupons mean they may be unlikely to exercise the put.
Furthermore, the SFNs are expected to qualify for exemption from
Australian withholding tax but if the put option is exercised
the new one year floating rate notes that are created will not
be exempt.
On the other side of the coin: "Implementation of put
options further reduces the average funding costs of the notes
since the highest spread is paid over the last three years,"
Mitchell added.
Pricing and custodial issues (around the optionality) may
keep a lid on immediate demand, although two cash funds and one
private bank expressed interest in participating in future deals
after Rabobank issued its trade.
(Reporting by John Weavers, Editing by Steve Garton)