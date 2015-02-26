(Adds finance chief quotes, details)

By Thomas Escritt

AMSTERDAM Feb 26 Rabobank said it was not clear if the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme would have a direct impact on bank lending, stressing that it would continue to be cautious to meet capital requirements.

The ECB took the ultimate policy leap last month, launching a government bond-buying programme that will pump hundreds of billions of euros in new money into a sagging euro zone economy.

It had already cut interest rates to record lows, begun buying debt and funnelled hundreds of billions of euros in cheap loans to banks, in the hope that they would lend the money on into the economy and stimulate growth.

Dutch cooperative lender Rabobank, a retail and commercial player at home and a specialist lender to farms and food-makers abroad, said it was focusing on improving its capital return ratios, which remained far below their long-term target.

On the ECB bond-buying, Rabobank's chief financial and risk management officer Bert Bruggink said: "It will certainly have positive effects and stimulate the economy, but I have doubts about whether it will cause banks to lend more."

"Liquidity is very broad," Bruggink said after the bank published its full-year results. "The reason why banks are being cautious about letting their credit portfolios be ramped up is more about capital requirements."

But he said lower interest rates and the weaker euro that would result from quantitative easing would nonetheless give a boost to Europe's corporate sector, including small and medium-sized enterprises.

UKRAINE, GREECE

The bank's 2014 net profit fell 8 percent to 1.8 billion euros ($2.05 billion), largely due to a levy all Dutch banks had to pay to contribute to the nationalisation of stricken rival SNS Reaal. Revenue fell 1 percent to 12.9 billion euros.

Excluding the levy, the bank would have posted a slight rise in net profit after a tough two years that included lay-offs and a 1 billion dollar fine for its role in rigging benchmark interest rates.

Rabobank said it expected improvements across all business sectors this year, helped by the low oil price and a continuing Dutch recovery, with downside risks coming from tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East and uncertainty over Greece.

"Given the still difficult economic conditions ... our financial results for 2014 are not unsatisfactory," said Chief Executive Wiebe Draijer.

The bank's return on tier 1 capital stood at 5.2 percent, far below the long-term target of 8 percent.

Despite a tentative economic recovery in the Netherlands, bad debt costs rose by 38 million euros to 1.4 billion euros. The volume of impaired real estate loans at the largest Dutch mortgage lender fell in 2014 compared to the year before.

The bank's common equity tier 1 ratio rose 0.1 percentage point to 13.6 percent, while its loan-to-deposit ratio fell 2 percentage points to 133 percent.

($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Editing by Pravin Char)