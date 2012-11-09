LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - Rabobank is tendering for the legacy
securitisations issued under Friesland Bank's Eleven Cities
programme, a move which is part of a larger plan to stop using
the Friesland brand and merge its balance sheet into the Rabo
member banks.
Rabobank agreed to buy the Dutch bank, which had a balance
sheet of around EUR11bn, in April 2012. Initially it was a Rabo
subsidiary, like the Obvion mortgage banking unit. However, the
Rabobank management board decided not to maintain the Friesland
brand name and to transfer its assets and liabilities to the
member banks forming the co-operative structure of Rabobank.
This means collapsing the Eleven Cities securitisation
programme and distributing the collateral. Rabo plans noteholder
meetings for each of the outstanding note series following the
tender, and vote to amend the first call date to either the last
payment date in 2012 or the first in 2013.
But to do this, it must offer well over par for some of the
notes, particularly those with short weighted average life. The
tender price for Class C in Eleven Cities No. 2, for instance,
is 104.25%.
Tender prices, in general, are benchmarked off the
mid-market spreads of equivalent average maturities in Obvion's
Storm programme. These are far more liquid than Eleven Cities,
several of which were placed as club deals. Storm is also seen
as the top Dutch mortgage programme, trading tighter than the
others, so these levels constitute a premium to the presumed
Eleven Cities spread.
If Rabobank accepts the full value of the outstanding notes
at the published prices, it will be paying EUR22m more than it
would if it called the bonds at par at their existing first
optional redemptions (excluding interest out to the calls).
For Eleven Cities No. 2 the tender process is slightly more
complicated, because the documents do not allow Rabobank to vote
on bonds it holds, so it must first obtain an extraordinary
resolution to delete this prohibition.
The tender expires at 4pm GMT on Nov 23, and the noteholder
meetings follow on November 29.
(Reporting by Owen Sanderson; editing by Alex Chambers)