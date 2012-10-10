Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
LONDON/NEW YORK Oct 10 Dutch bank Rabobank is weighing three offers for its asset management arm Robeco as it has to choose between bids to split the 2 billion euro ($2.6 billion) plus business or keep it whole, people familiar with the situation said.
The Netherlands' largest retail bank received bids from a private equity consortium of Advent International and CVC , and a second from Japanese financial services group Orix for the whole of the asset management unit that spans Europe and United States.
It received a third bid from Boston-based asset manager AMG Inc, which in partnership with Permira plans to split the business up, the people said.
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.
