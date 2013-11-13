* Carlyle plans 163 mln stg dividend
* RAC to raise 86 mln stg of new loans
* Loan amendment to pave way for potential IPO
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, Nov 13 Carlyle is set to take a
second dividend out of its UK roadside rescue business, RAC,
since acquiring it in 2011, removing almost all of its equity,
paving the way for a potential share listing, banking sources
said on Wednesday.
Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas are arranging the deal which
will be done through a dividend recapitalisation - a process
that sees more debt added to existing borrowings and a dividend
taken from it, the banking sources said.
Carlyle was not immediately available to comment.
An improved economy and strong investor demand for a limited
supply of new European leveraged loans after a lack of mergers
and acquisitions this year is helping buyout firms to push the
limits of what they can achieve on well-performing portfolio
companies.
RAC has performed well since Carlyle's acquisition due to
cost-cutting measures and revenue growth. RAC's earnings before
interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will
be around 145 million pounds ($230.95 million) in 2013 from 79
million pounds in 2010, the banking sources said.
Carlyle will take 163 million pounds in a dividend payment
via cash on the balance sheet and a new 86 million pounds term
loan, which will be raised from institutional investors, the
banking sources said.
The new 86 million pounds term loan D will pay an interest
margin of 475 basis points (bps) over Libor, the sources added.
Carlyle agreed in June 2011 to acquire RAC, the UK's second
largest roadside assistance business, for 1 billion pounds,
backed with 620 million pounds of debt. It raised a further 260
million pounds in October 2012 in the form of a term loan C to
pay itself a dividend, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Carlyle will now also reprice its TLC to pay an interest
margin of 475 bps from 512.5 bps, banking sources said.
Investors have until November 22 to commit to the 86 million
pound TLD, agree to reduced margins on the TLC and agree an
amendment to allow Carlyle to take its second dividend from the
company, the sources added.
The amendment also tidies up some clauses in RAC's
documentation covering IPOs, which will pave the way for the
company to list if it opts to, the sources said.
The dividend recapitalisation will take RAC's debt to
earnings to around 5.25 times from a current level of 4.1 times.
After Carlyle's buyout, debt to earnings stood at 5.5 times, the
sources said.