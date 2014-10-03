LONDON Oct 3 Banks have lined up a loan of over 1 billion pounds (1.61 billion US dollar) for Britain's second largest roadside recovery group RAC that will refinance existing debt and enable shareholders to take a dividend, banking sources said.

The financing comes after Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC bought a stake in RAC from U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group last week, which halted plans for a listing.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and Nomura are providing the debt financing, which is due to launch to investors in October, the banking sources said.

The deal will refinance existing debt and see shareholders take a dividend payment from the company, making it the third dividend taken by Carlyle since it acquired the company in 2011, the banking sources said.

Carlyle acquired RAC from Aviva for 1 billion pounds backed with 620 million pounds of debt. It took a 183 million pounds dividend in 2013 and 260 million pounds dividend in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The current financing is expected to include senior leveraged loans and second lien loans. It is also due to make structural changes to the deal including the removal of financial covenants, the banking sources said.

Carlyle and GIC were not immediately available to comment.

RAC has about 8 million members and responded to around 2.5 million breakdowns in 2013. The business had core earnings of 156 million pounds last year. (1 US dollar = 0.6224 British pound) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)