LONDON Nov 30 The pension scheme of UK roadside recovery group RAC has transferred 600 million pounds ($900.12 million) of longevity risk to French insurer SCOR, adviser Hymans Robertson said on Monday.

The longevity swap transfers the financial risk of one quarter of the RAC pension scheme members living longer than expected to SCOR.

Longevity swaps have become increasingly popular as a way for pension providers to cut risk.

Club Vita and Linklaters also advised on the deal, Hymans Robertson said in a statement. Aviva sponsors the RAC pension scheme.

