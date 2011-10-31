* Ladbrokes says gap not as wide as last year
* Both sides want to avoid government intervention
LONDON Oct 31 A deal to determine the level of
British bookmakers' annual contribution to the horseracing
industry is likely to be struck ahead of Monday's midnight
deadline, Jockey Club CEO Simon Bazalgette told delegates at a
sport business conference.
"I think the odds are on a deal happening. I suspect it will
be closer to midnight than midday. There's the shape of a deal
that's coming together," Bazalgette said at the Sport and the
City: Horse Racing conference in London.
Bazalgette, whose organisation owns Cheltenham, Aintree,
Newmarket and Epsom racecourses, said both the racing and
bookmaking industries wanted to avoid a repeat of the government
having to intervene to secure an agreement -- as was the case
last year when the two sides hit a deadlock.
"Neither the racing side or the betting side really wants it
to go to the Secretary of State. From a political point of view
that's not good for us," Bazalgette said.
Britain's second biggest bookmaker Ladbrokes also
said it was hopeful a deal could be struck.
"We are hopeful that an agreement will be reached without
recourse to the minister. The gap between the two sides is not
as sizeable as in previous years," a Ladbrokes spokesman said.
Britain's horseracing industry is paid the levy each year by
bookmakers including listed companies such as Ladbrokes and
William Hill . The two industries negotiate the level of
the payment and, if they cannot reach agreement, the government
intervenes to help hammer out an arrangement.
The levy, which is based on a percentage of the gross win
made by bookmakers on the sport, has funded horseracing for 50
years but is regarded as outdated by both industries.
The overall amount paid to racing has fallen significantly
in recent years because of bookmakers moving their operations
offshore and, therefore, avoiding having to pay the levy on bets
placed on British races. That has angered the racing industry.
Gambling companies, on the other hand, have argued they now
fund racing through additional channels, including paying for
television pictures and sponsorship deals.
Last year, the government instructed bookmakers to pay 10.75
percent of their gross profits to racing, up from the usual 10
percent.
The government is consulting with both sides over
establishing a viable alternative to the levy for future years.
Gambling Minister John Penrose told Reuters earlier in
October he was "cautiously optimistic" a replacement could be
found which would remove the need for government intervention in
the process.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)