Nov 10 Rackspace Hosting Inc reported a
better-than-expected 18.3 percent jump in quarterly revenue,
helped by higher demand for its cloud management and web-hosting
services.
The company's shares were up about 3 percent in extended
trade.
Rackspace, which said in September it would not sell itself
following a strategic review, said its board authorized a $500
million buyback over the next two years.
The company's revenue rose to $459.8 million for the third
quarter ended Sept. 30, from $388.6 million a year earlier.
Net income rose to $25.7 million, or 18 cents per share,
from $16.3 million, or 11 cents.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 16 cents per
share on revenue of $458.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company forecast revenue of $469 million-$476 million
for the fourth quarter. Analysts on average were expecting
$476.5 million.
Rackspace, which is facing tough price competition from
Amazon.com Inc, Google Inc and Microsoft Corp
, said the forecast included a $5 million impact from
foreign currency fluctuation.
The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin
of 33-35 percent. It reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.5
percent for the third quarter.
Rackspace's shares were trading at $38.45 in extended
trading after closing at $37.32 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Monday.
