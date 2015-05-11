* Expects 2nd-qtr rev growth of 1.5-2.5 pct from 1st qtr
* 1st-qtr rev $480.2 mln vs est $481.6 mln
* Shares down 13 pct after market
(Adds details; updates shares)
By Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik
May 11 Rackspace Hosting Inc, a web
hosting company, forecast revenue for the current quarter below
market estimates and said a strong dollar hurt its revenue
growth in the first quarter.
Shares of the company, which faces tough competition from
Amazon.com Inc, Google Inc and Microsoft Corp
were down 13 percent in extended trading on Monday.
Revenue from a contract with a "large" financial services
company will be realized only in the third quarter, hurting
revenue growth in the second quarter, Rackspace Chief Executive
Taylor Rhodes said in a post-earnings call.
Rackspace Hosting will also take a one-time charge in the
quarter as a customer moved some of its "production elements"
away from a Rackspace data center in the United Kingdom.
The company said it expects revenue to grow between 1.5
percent and 2.5 percent in the current quarter on a constant
currency basis from first quarter. That would translate to
revenue of $487.4 million-$492.2 million.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $502.1
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Rackspace leases online storage space to companies and
provides its clients management and support services for their
cloud-based operations. It gets about a third of its revenue
from outside the United States.
The company said foreign currency exchange rates hurt its
revenue growth. Revenue increased 14.1 percent to $480.2 million
in the first quarter ended March 31. On a constant currency
basis, revenue grew 16.6 percent.
Analysts had expected revenue of $481.6 million.
The dollar has risen about 23 percent against a basket of
major currencies in the past year.
Net income rose to $28.4 million, or 20 cents per share,
from $25.4 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts expected a profit of 20 cents per share.
Rackspace shares closed at $53.13 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Monday. They have risen 89 percent in the past 12
months.
(Editing by Joyjeet Das)