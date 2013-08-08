Aug 8 Rackspace Hosting Inc, which
leases online storage space to companies, reported an 18 percent
rise in quarterly revenue, sending it shares up 13 percent in
extended trading.
Web hosting companies such as Rackspace, Equinix Inc
and Internap Network Services Corp own or
lease space on a server, housed in data centers, warehouses
lined wall-to-wall with powerful storage servers.
Rackspace's net income fell to $22.4 million, or 16 cents
per share, in the second quarter, from $25.1 million, or 18
cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $376 million from $319 million a year
earlier.