Aug 11 Rackspace Hosting Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand
for its cloud management services, and it forecast
current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates.
The company, which put itself on the block earlier this
year, expects current-quarter revenue of $454-$461 million,
higher than the average analyst estimate of $454.2 million.
In the second quarter ended June 30, the company added
"thousands" of customers, recorded solid growth from existing
customers and revenue per server was at an all-time high, Chief
Executive Graham Weston said in a statement.
Rackspace leases online storage space to companies and
provides its clients management and support services for their
cloud-based operations.
The company is facing tough price competition from
Amazon.com Inc, Google Inc and Microsoft Corp
for cloud services that includes online storage,
processing power and database services.
The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin
of 31-33 percent. It reported adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.1
percent for the second quarter.
Rackspace's revenue rose 17 percent to $441.1 million in the
quarter from a year earlier.
Net income remained flat at $22.5 million, or 16 cents per
share.
Analysts had expected a profit of 16 cents per share on
revenue of $436.9 million.
The company's shares closed at $31.31 on the New York Stock
Exchange. The stock had lost a fifth of its value this year to
Monday's close.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)