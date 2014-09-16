Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
Sept 16 Cloud management services provider Rackspace Hosting Inc said it would not sell itself, sending its shares down 16.5 percent in after-market trading.
The company also named President Taylor Rhodes as chief executive, replacing Graham Weston, who co-founded Rackspace. Weston will become non-executive chairman.
Rackspace, which has been facing competition from companies such as Amazon.com Inc and Google Inc, started a strategic alternatives review in May after it received buyout interests from multiple parties.
Rackspace shares closed at $39.34 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited plans to set up a regional distribution hub in Malaysia to cater to its fast-growing business in the region, two sources aware of the discussions said.
