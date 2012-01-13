* Writes new business worth $6.5 bln in Q4 vs $4.1 bln in Q3
* Sees risk-to-capital ratio below 25 to 1 at end 2011
* Expects $500 mln in holding company liquidity for 2011
* Receives waivers to write new business in 4 states
Jan 13 Radian Group Inc said its
unit Radian Guaranty wrote new business worth $6.5 billion in
the fourth quarter, as the housing market shows signs of
recovery and the mortgage insurer benefits from fewer players in
the market.
The U.S. housing downturn caused mortgage insurers PMI Group
and Triad Guaranty to go bust and led
others like Old Republic to stop writing new insurance.
However, better capitalized insurers like Radian, MGIC
Investment Corp and Genworth Financial could
expand their underwriting.
As of Dec. 31, Radian Guaranty is expected to maintain its
risk-to-capital ratio below the allowed limit of 25 to 1, with
about $500 million of holding company liquidity, the company
said in a statement.
"The increase (in writing more business) is driven
by the fact that we have invested steadily in expanding sales
force," Chief Executive S.A. Ibrahim told Reuters. "We have also
benefited from gaining market share from a couple of players who
are no longer writing business."
The $6.5 billion in new insurance tops the company's
previous estimate of more than $5 billion in new underwriting in
the fourth quarter. It wrote $4.1 billion in new mortgages in
the third quarter.
Radian's robust capital position and low risk ratios are
helping it be more aggressive in its quest for new business.
"Radian's capital position is strong entering into
2012, where we expect losses to be significantly lower than a
year ago," Macquarie analyst Matthew Howlett told Reuters.
At end-September, the company was able to keep its
risk-to-capital ratio at 21.4 to 1, below the maximum level.
"I feel pretty good that the company can maintain
risk-to-capital ratio at or below the limit. They are on page to
turn profitable," Howlett said.
SEEKING WAIVERS
Mortgage insurers have been struggling to meet capital
adequacy benchmarks and have time and again sought waivers to
continue writing business in many states in the United States.
Of the 16 states that impose risk-based capital requirements
in the United States, Radian has received waivers to write new
business from Arizona, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, and has
applications pending in 10 other states.
Kansas has declined to grant waivers to mortgage insurers at
present, the company said in a statement.
Radian has also applied to Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac for approval of a separate mortgage insurance
unit, Radian Mortgage Assurance Inc, to write insurance in the
states where waivers are not available or approved, the company
said.
U.S. mortgage insurers have been creating new units to write
more business and find a way around soaring risk ratios.
"We believe, given our financial position, our case should
be equally compelling for waivers as those of our peers who have
successfully shown that they can get waivers," Ibrahim said.
