* Radian Guaranty's risk-to-capital ratio may breach 25:1 after Q1

* Expects to return to MI oper profitability in 2013

* Q4 shr loss $0.92 vs $8.55 year ago

* Quarterly claims paid falls 26 pct to $291.6 million (Adds conference call details, analyst comments, background)

By Sharanya Hrishikesh

Feb 23 Radian Inc posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss on lower paid claims, and the mortgage insurer said its main unit's risk-capital ratio may rise above levels set by most states in the United States.

Radian Guaranty's risk-to-capital ratio may rise more than the permissable 25:1 after the first quarter if no additional capital is contributed, Chief Financial Officer Robert Quint said on a conference call with analysts.

During the first quarter, the unit will benefit from the addition of $100 million to its statutory capital from the three-part transaction announced with bond insurer Assured Guaranty Ltd, he said.

In January, Radian announced the deal which included ceding a $12.9 billion reinsurance portfolio and selling Radian Asset's Municipal and Infrastructure Assurance Corp (MIAC) to Assured Guaranty.

Radian Guaranty had a risk-to-capital ratio of 21.5:1 as of Dec. 31, 2011. Most U.S. states allow a maximum risk-to-capital ratio of 25 to 1.

Mortgage insurers have been struggling to meet capital adequacy benchmarks and have time and again sought waivers to continue writing business in many states in the United States.

Macquarie Research analyst Matthew Howlett, however, is not worried about the possible breach of the limit.

"What we have seen in this industry is that 3 or 4 players have already gone over 25:1 and gotten approval to write business ... it is not out of the ordinary to see them (Radian) going over 25:1 during this period of continued losses," Howlett said.

Weakened mortgage insurers have been creating new units to get around capital adequacy benchmarks and to continue writing business in many states in the U.S.

If Radian Guaranty's risk-to-capital ratio were to exceed 25:1, Radian will infuse $50 million of additional capital into its unit Radian Mortgage Assurance Inc (RMAI), the company said.

The company is in the process of finalizing agreements with governmental agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for RMAI to be allowed to write insurance in states where Radian Guaranty does not comply with capital requirements.

MORTGAGE INSURANCE DRAGS

Radian expects to continue to post an operating loss in 2012.

"We still expect an operating loss for the year in the mortgage insurance (MI) segment. Based on current projections we expect to return to a small level of MI operating profitability for the 2013 year," Quint said.

Mortgage insurers protect lenders in cases where homebuyers make downpayments below a certain threshold.

Mortgage insurers like Radian, MGIC Investment Inc and life insurer Genworth's mortgage unit have been struggling to recoup their losses after the housing bubble burst and foreclosures soared, leaving them with large claims on unpaid home loans.

Radian's former rival PMI Group Inc went bankrupt in November, while Old Republic Inc was forced to stop writing new insurance.

In January, Radian said it has received waivers to write new business from Arizona, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, and has applications pending in 10 other states.

For the fourth quarter, Radian posted a net loss of $121.5 million, or 92 cents a share.

Radian's shares, which once traded at more than $67 before the housing meltdown in 2007, were trading down at $3.89 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)