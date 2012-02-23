* Radian Guaranty's risk-to-capital ratio may breach 25:1
after Q1
* Expects to return to MI oper profitability in 2013
* Q4 shr loss $0.92 vs $8.55 year ago
* Quarterly claims paid falls 26 pct to $291.6 million
(Adds conference call details, analyst comments, background)
By Sharanya Hrishikesh
Feb 23 Radian Inc posted a
narrower-than-expected quarterly loss on lower paid claims, and
the mortgage insurer said its main unit's risk-capital ratio may
rise above levels set by most states in the United
States.
Radian Guaranty's risk-to-capital ratio may rise more than
the permissable 25:1 after the first quarter if no additional
capital is contributed, Chief Financial Officer Robert Quint
said on a conference call with analysts.
During the first quarter, the unit will benefit from the
addition of $100 million to its statutory capital from the
three-part transaction announced with bond insurer Assured
Guaranty Ltd, he said.
In January, Radian announced the deal which
included ceding a $12.9 billion reinsurance portfolio and
selling Radian Asset's Municipal and Infrastructure Assurance
Corp (MIAC) to Assured Guaranty.
Radian Guaranty had a risk-to-capital ratio of 21.5:1 as of
Dec. 31, 2011. Most U.S. states allow a maximum risk-to-capital
ratio of 25 to 1.
Mortgage insurers have been struggling to meet capital
adequacy benchmarks and have time and again sought waivers to
continue writing business in many states in the United States.
Macquarie Research analyst Matthew Howlett, however, is not
worried about the possible breach of the limit.
"What we have seen in this industry is that 3 or 4 players
have already gone over 25:1 and gotten approval to write
business ... it is not out of the ordinary to see them (Radian)
going over 25:1 during this period of continued losses," Howlett
said.
Weakened mortgage insurers have been creating new units to
get around capital adequacy benchmarks and to continue writing
business in many states in the U.S.
If Radian Guaranty's risk-to-capital ratio were to exceed
25:1, Radian will infuse $50 million of additional capital into
its unit Radian Mortgage Assurance Inc (RMAI), the company said.
The company is in the process of finalizing
agreements with governmental agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
for RMAI to be allowed to write insurance in states where Radian
Guaranty does not comply with capital requirements.
MORTGAGE INSURANCE DRAGS
Radian expects to continue to post an operating loss in
2012.
"We still expect an operating loss for the year in the
mortgage insurance (MI) segment. Based on current projections we
expect to return to a small level of MI operating profitability
for the 2013 year," Quint said.
Mortgage insurers protect lenders in cases where homebuyers
make downpayments below a certain threshold.
Mortgage insurers like Radian, MGIC Investment Inc
and life insurer Genworth's mortgage unit have been
struggling to recoup their losses after the housing bubble burst
and foreclosures soared, leaving them with large claims on
unpaid home loans.
Radian's former rival PMI Group Inc
went bankrupt in November, while Old Republic Inc was
forced to stop writing new insurance.
In January, Radian said it has received
waivers to write new business from Arizona, Illinois, Kentucky
and Wisconsin, and has applications pending in 10 other states.
For the fourth quarter, Radian posted a net loss
of $121.5 million, or 92 cents a share.
Radian's shares, which once traded at more than $67 before
the housing meltdown in 2007, were trading down at $3.89 in
afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)