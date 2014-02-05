Feb 5 Radian Group Inc, the biggest U.S. private mortgage insurer, reported a quarterly profit as fewer homeowners defaulted on their loans in a recovering housing market.

Net profit was $36.4 million, or 19 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, compared with a loss of $177.3 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.

The company also posted a loss in the third quarter.