Aug 1 Mortgage insurer Radian Inc reported its third straight quarterly loss, hurt by a change in the value of certain financial instruments.

The net loss for the second quarter was $119.3 million, or 90 cents per share, compared with net income of $137.1 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)