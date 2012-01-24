* To cede $1.8 bln of public finance business
* To sell MIAC for $91 mln
* Assured Guaranty to get $86 mln payment for reassuming the
risk
Jan 24 Mortgage insurer Radian Group Inc
will transfer back a $12.9 billion reinsurance portfolio
to subsidiaries of Assured Guaranty Ltd, in a three-part
transaction expected to increase Radian Asset's statutory
capital.
The deal also involves the sale of Radian Asset's Municipal
and Infrastructure Assurance Corporation (MIAC) to bond insurer
Assured Guaranty for $91 million.
Assured Guaranty will receive a payment of $86 million from
Radian Asset for the re-assumption of the $12.9 billion of ceded
risk.
Radian had bought MIAC, the dormant bond insurance
operations of Macquarie Group, in February last year
for $82 million.
Macquarie formed MIAC to fill a gap in the market. However,
MIAC never actually wrote any business, despite having licenses
in 36 states and Washington, D.C.
In September, Radian had announced plans to form a new
public finance mutual bond insurance company with the National
League of Cities (NLC) in the hope of re-igniting a sector that
burned out during the financial crisis.
Assured Guaranty will also reinsure about $1.8 billion of
Radian Asset public finance business.
Radian said the deal will benefit Radian Asset, and hence
its primary mortgage insurance subsdiary Radian Guaranty's
statutory capital in the first quarter of 2012 by $100 million.
Mortgage insurers in the United States have been struggling
to meet capital adequacy benchmarks and have sought waivers to
continue writing business in many states.
Radian's competitor MGIC Investment Corp, which
reported results earlier in the day, said it expects its capital
levels to fall further in 2012.
Last week, Radian had said its unit Radian Guaranty wrote
new business worth $6.5 billion in the fourth quarter.
As of Dec. 31, Radian Guaranty is expected to maintain its
risk-to-capital ratio below the allowed limit of 25 to 1, with
about $500 million of holding company liquidity.
Radian also got waivers to write new business from Arizona,
Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, and has applications pending
in 10 other states.
Radian shares closed at $2.95 while Assured Guaranty shares
closed at $15.56 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)