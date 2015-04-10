MEXICO CITY, April 10 Mexican media firm Grupo Radio Centro on Friday said it did not pay the sum it offered for one of two new TV networks recently auctioned under a landmark telecommunications reform.

The failure to pay the 3.1 billion pesos ($204 million) it had offered is likely to push the country's telecoms regulator to hold another auction, a spokeswomen for the watchdog said this week. ($1 = 15.2190 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Adriana Barrera)