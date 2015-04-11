MEXICO CITY, April 10 Mexico's telecoms regulator said on Friday that it will analyze its next step after media group Grupo Radio Centro failed to pay a sum to secure one of two new TV networks recently auctioned under a telecommunications reform.

Grupo Radio Centro earlier on Friday said it did not pay the 3.1 billion pesos ($204 million) it had offered for the new network and that it would cover a 415 million peso deposit required to bid for the network.

A spokeswomen for the telecoms regulator said this week the watchdog is likely to call for another auction. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Gabriel Stargardter)