Hong Kong's C C Land in talks to buy Leadenhall Building in London
HONG KONG, March 1 Property developer C C Land Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it was in "advanced discussions" regarding a potential acquisition of Leadenhall Building in London.
NEW YORK, July 11 RadioShack Corp shares fell 18 percent on Thursday after a report that the electronics chain is considering hiring a financial adviser to help fix its balance sheet.
Citing unnamed sources, trade publication Debtwire reported that RadioShack plans to entertain pitches for a financial adviser in the coming weeks to explore a balance sheet fix as it faces a string of debt maturities, escalating cash burn and bloated inventory levels.
RadioShack was not immediately available to comment.
RadioShack shares were down 52 cents, or 18 percent, at $2.31 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 Alphabet Inc's YouTube will launch a live TV service featuring U.S. broadcast networks and cable channels to attract young fans of online videos to a pay television package, YouTube executives said on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 Web users experienced widespread glitches on Tuesday, from news sites to government services, after Amazon.com Inc's popular cloud service that hosts their data suffered a technical disruption.