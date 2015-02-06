BRIEF-Innova Gaming Group Inc's special committee launches strategic review process
* Innova's special committee launches strategic review process
Feb 6 Radioshack Corp
* Lawyer says company plans to accept competing bids for assets, including bids to liquidate assets -- court hearing
* Lawyer says company plans to obtain court approval for bidding procedures within 14 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nick Brown)
* Innova's special committee launches strategic review process
* FMC shares hit near 3-year high at $72.00 (Adds DuPont CEO comments, details; updates shares)