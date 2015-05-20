May 20 A U.S. judge on Wednesday cleared the way for RadioShack Corp to sell its brand name and customer data to a Standard General affiliate for about $26 million, rejecting a competing bidder's claim that the auction process was unfair.

Separately, RadioShack said it consensually resolved objections to the sale from several state attorneys general who were concerned the deal could threaten consumers' privacy. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chris Reese)