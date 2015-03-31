(Updates with detail from the hearing and background on
RadioShack)
By Nick Brown and Tom Hals
March 31 A plan to salvage RadioShack Corp's
business by co-branding most of its 1,740 surviving
stores with cellular phone provider Sprint Corp earned
U.S. bankruptcy court approval on Tuesday, ending four days of
contested court hearings.
The stores are what survived of more than 4,000 outlets
after RadioShack went bankrupt in February. Founded in 1921, the
chain was a go-to retailer for electronics before becoming
increasingly irrelevant in the digital age.
Judge Brendan Shannon, in Delaware bankruptcy court,
approved a sale of the stores to the Standard General hedge
fund, which plans to keep most of them open under a deal in
which Sprint will occupy one-third of each space.
The sale could preserve about 7,500 jobs, and allow
RadioShack to stay in business, a big challenge for retailers
who file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The deal had been in doubt when RadioShack's largest lender,
Salus Capital Partners, on Friday said it would make a more
lucrative bid over the weekend.
The bid never came, but Salus still fought the proposed
Standard General deal, alleging this week that the auction was a
sham in which RadioShack chose Standard General despite Salus'
better, $271 million, all-cash offer.
RadioShack insisted that Standard General's bid was worth
$56 million more than Salus', even though most of it would be
paid in the form of debt forgiveness rather than cash.
Time was of the essence, with RadioShack saying it needed to
finalize a deal by Wednesday to avoid paying April rent.
On Tuesday, Shannon sided with RadioShack, calling Standard
General's bid "economically superior" even before accounting for
the "terribly important benefit of saving more than 7,000 jobs
and saving a century-old American retail icon."
RadioShack also faced protest from a separate lender group
demanding indemnification from a $129 million lawsuit against it
related to RadioShack's bankruptcy. RadioShack agreed to set
aside $12 million in reserve to help the group defend that
lawsuit, though Shannon denied other protections sought by the
group.
Federal bankruptcy rules give companies in Chapter 11 only a
few months to decide whether to keep or break leases, making
restructuring particularly tough for retailers. Chains like
Borders Group, Loehmann's Inc and Coldwater Creek all went out
of business after filing for bankruptcy in recent years.
(Reporting By Nick Brown and Tom Hals; Editing by Chris Reese
and Christian Plumb)